Apps Clarify Google Deferred New Billing System But Not 30% Cut

Amid reports of Indian apps’ unhappiness over Google Play Store’s new billing policy and its levy of a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases, apps have issued a clarification.

Speaking with The Quint, the CEO of Indian dating app Truly Madly has specified that Google has only deferred the implementation of its new billing method and not the 30 percent commission it charges.

Snehil Khanor, Co-Founder and CEO of Truly Madly, clarified that some media reports are incorrectly stating that Google has deferred its decision to charge a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases for apps listed on the Play Store.