GitHub India Cuts Engineering Team as Part of Efforts To Streamline Operations
The Microsoft-owned firm had said it would trim its workforce by 10 percent before March 2023.
Several engineers working for the developer platform GitHub in India have reportedly been let go.
The specifics: While there has been no official announcement by GitHub regarding the layoffs, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday, 28 March, that:
Over 100 jobs have been eliminated in the South Asian market
The tech company's employees were informed about it on Tuesday
Why it matters: Since India is considered to be an engineering hub for many big tech companies, GitHub's move caught some by surprise.
Former software engineer Gergely Orosz said, "The strange thing is: why India, when cost of labor is much cheaper than eg US, and likely cheaper than EU? Perhaps the India team *was* not at the critical size, like it was the case w Uber and Lithuania?"
GitHub's endgame: The Microsoft-owned company is laying off employees as part of its streamlining efforts, a GitHub spokesperson reportedly disclosed.
In February, the company had said that it would trim its workforce by 10 percent at the end of March
“As part of the reorganization plan shared in February, workforce reductions were made today as part of difficult but necessary decisions and realignments to both protect the health of our business in the short term and grant us the capacity to invest in our long-term strategy moving forward."GitHub spokesperson, as quoted by TechCrunch
