Garena Free Fire Rewards: List of FF Redeem Codes for 09 May

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game has released the redeem codes for Monday, 09 May 2022. Players use these codes to claim rewards and other freebies in the game. Rewards can help you enhance your performance in the game.

However, all players are advised to check the validity of the codes before using them. Invalid redeem codes cannot be used to claim the rewards.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 09 May 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 09 May

FH6J I8W7 63TG

45BH NJ8K YIH2

U7GY FT8D GF3B

H4J5 K6OY UH8K

FG5H I48R 7F6T

GB4N 56LU OJ98

FDYS TQF1 2I3RF

87U6 5XRZ ESDF

ERB6 K7UO 9B8V

76DT EG4B 5N6M

7ULO 9H87 65SR

F7K8 LPI0 J987

FD6S 54AQ EDF2

GH3U 4RTG 765C

XR8S FG2E HJR5

F7DF 23VB 4N56

YOH8 765S 4AQE

FGH2 J3EO F987

65TR FVB4 N56K

7YUJ ON8B 7V6C

5SEQ DWF3 V4BN

5TMY KHIB 8V7D

F6O7 UH3O BI1J

GT8Y KU8L IOJ9

H8G7 F6D5 SR4E

FD2F VG1H 2J34

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 09 May?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

