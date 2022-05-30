ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire: Check List of FF Redeem Codes for 30 May & Claim Rewards

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena Free Fire, also popularly referred to as Free Fire (FF), has released a new set of redeem codes for it users. These codes are used by players to claim rewards and other freebies in the game. All these rewards and other in-game items can help you improve your performance in the game.

However, all players should check the validity of the redeem codes they are using. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Monday, 30 May 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 30 May

FRFT GHJM KLO9

F54R TY7B VCDF

F987 6TRF DSE4

F34R FGBN MKLO

F5TY UJMN BVCX

F2QA ZXCV BHNM

F876 T5RE SWQ2

FFGY BGFD APQO

F1QS DFGY 657U

F2QA SFGY T5GH

RXQ7 2H2L 5W6Y

AEL3 VFM3 56WE

FF8M BDXP VCB1

HAPP YBDA YMR1

Garena Free Fire: How to Check List of FF Redeem Codes for 30 May?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

