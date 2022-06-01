ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire: Check List of FF Redeem Codes for 01 June

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

i

Garena Free Fire game, also popularly referred to as Free Fire (FF), is a battle royale game which releases redeem codes for its users at regular intervals. These codes are then used by players to claim rewards and other gifts in the game. These freebies can help you enhance your performance in the game.

However, each player must check the validity of the redeem code they are using. Invalid redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Wednesday, 01 June 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 01 June

FFIC JGW9 NKYT

WLSG JXS5 KFYR

FFAC 2YXE 6RF2

FFCO 8BS5 JW2D

FF9M J31C XKRG

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

X99T K56X DJ4X

FU9C GS4Q 9P4E

B6IY CTNH 4PV3

FF10 HXQB BH2J

YXY3 EGTL HGJX

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 01 June?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

