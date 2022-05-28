ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 28 May: Check Rewards

Redeem codes can be accessed from the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes are out for Saturday, 28 May 2022. Players who play this battle royale game can use these codes to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free. These rewards can help you improve your performance in the game.

However, all players must check the validity of the redeem codes they are using. Invalid redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 28 May 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 28 May

  • FFAC 2YXE 6RF2

  • FFBB CVQZ 4MWA

  • FFCO 8BS5 JW2D

  • FFAC 2YXE 6RF2

  • FF9M J31C XKRG

  • FFIC JGW9 NKYT

  • PCNF 5CQB AJLK

  • FF11 64XN JZ2V

  • FF11 WFNP P956

  • FF10 GCGX RNHY

  • FF11 NJN5 YS3E

  • FF10 617K GUF9

  • FF11 HHGC GK3B

  • FF11 9MB3 PFA5

How to Get Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 28 May?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

