Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 25 May: How to Get Rewards?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game reward.ff.garena.com.

The Quint
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
i

Garena Free Fire redeem codes have been released for Wednesday, 25 May 2022. These redeem codes are used by players to claim rewards and other free items in the game. Rewards tend to improve your performance in the game.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

However, all users must check the validity of redeem codes before using them. Invalid redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here, is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 25 May 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 25 May

  • FFCO 8BS5 JW2D

  • FFAC 2YXE 6RF2

  • FF10 GCGX RNHY

  • FF10 617K GUF9

  • FF11 HHGC GK3B

  • FFIC JGW9 NKYT

  • FF11 64XN JZ2V

  • FF11 WFNP P956

  • FF11 9MB3 PFA5

  • FF11 NJN5 YS3E

  • FFIC JGW9 NKYT

  • FF9M J31C XKRG

How to Get Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 25 May?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

