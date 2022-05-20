ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 20 May: How to Get Rewards?

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena Free Fire, also known as free fire is a battle royale game popular for releasing redeem codes for its users. Players use these codes to claim rewards in the game.

However, all players must check the validity of the redeem codes, as invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 20 May 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 20 May

FV4B HU76 T5RF

G4B5 TJGS RE8D

SXQ2 DR3T 4G5H

J6I8 YHG5 JKI6

F78K M9L8 LP0O

LKM9 87K6 5I48

372T RED9 SXC1

FRQ4 I3SE IDQC

FV2G 3Y4H 5B6J

5POE NDS7 X8Y7

T6FT AY3V BQ9U

NIJ2 K34I U5R4

FI7K 8UKY 9GU8

FY7T 6R5S QDR1

V2IJ 234U RY7F

6RDT SVBH WNK3

Garena Free Fire: Get List of FF Redeem Codes for 20 May?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

