Garena Free Fire: List of FF Redeem Codes for 17 May?

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Tuesday, 17 May 2022 are out. The battle royale game releases redeem codes for its users at regular intervals.

Players use these codes to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.

Users must check the validity of the redeem codes they are using. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here, is a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 17 May 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 17 May

FFJM G6WP XVI7

FF6W CYA0 B0YQ

FFT0 QZXQ WU4U

FFHL 8X3W 26UT

FFBM G1UM 4FSI

FFWR QZB1 907G

FFMS E2C4 0OHG

FF96 LTS3 IGCL

FFH6 LDSS NUWK

FF64 93Z6 RAPS

FF9V MZDH LEHJ

FFUQ UK35 P7KJ

FFJY AEK0 XDYA

FFAR O7RG TZRB

FFWC A8OB V544

FFW0 1Y4C XKTK

FFKA ZQL9 ALT7

FFX1 83RJ Z3T4

FF8R 4TAB F4TS

FFW0 GT86 4XG3

How to Get Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 17 May?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

