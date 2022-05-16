Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 16 May?
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Garena Free Fire, the popular battel royale game has released a new set of redeem codes for Monday, 16 May 2022. These codes can be used by players to claim rewards and other freebies in the game.
However, players must check the validity of redeem codes they are using, as invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
Here, we have curated a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 16 May 2022.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 16 May
FQ8C VH2U 736E
TR9D FG2C BX8H
JSI0 WE4U 5H6N
7YMU LPJ0 9H8U
F7YF TD9G FS4W
F2BN 3JK4 I5TG
F76V T5CR SFD5
FQV2 B3K4 LO5R
FGI8 U7Y6 VTHJ
UI87 65TS RFW3
GB45 6KYO H9B8
7VYF TG45 H6J4
F6FD 5SRW F3G4
H5J6 TYKU JO98
V7D6 YT4H 456K
7YUJ O5FD RSFD
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
