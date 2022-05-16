ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 16 May?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 16 May?
Garena Free Fire, the popular battel royale game has released a new set of redeem codes for Monday, 16 May 2022. These codes can be used by players to claim rewards and other freebies in the game.



However, players must check the validity of redeem codes they are using, as invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here, we have curated a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 16 May 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 16 May

FQ8C VH2U 736E

TR9D FG2C BX8H

JSI0 WE4U 5H6N

7YMU LPJ0 9H8U

F7YF TD9G FS4W

F2BN 3JK4 I5TG

F76V T5CR SFD5

FQV2 B3K4 LO5R

FGI8 U7Y6 VTHJ

UI87 65TS RFW3

GB45 6KYO H9B8

7VYF TG45 H6J4

F6FD 5SRW F3G4

H5J6 TYKU JO98

V7D6 YT4H 456K

7YUJ O5FD RSFD

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 16 May?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

