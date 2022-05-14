ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 14 May: How to Claim Rewards?

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com

Published
Garena Free Fire redeem codes are out for Saturday, 14 May 2022. The popular battle royale game releases these redeem codes for its users at regular intervals. People then use these codes to claim rewards and other-in-game items, for free.

All players are advised to check the validity of the redeem codes before using them. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here, we have curated a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 14 May 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 14 May

F7HJ 9U76 YT5R

FE9B R13Y IH8G

F23E SE8Q D1F2

GH3J 4URF 765R

FG7H JI87 6YTG

B5NJ K6YO 9H87

V6C5 XS4R AEFQ

G2HJ KI34 R87G

FD3F EV9B NRJ5

K6OU 0J9H 8IGU

FY5H DG2E HN4J

5K6Y OH8G 7F6D

FV5C RXZS ADV9

BE8H JRK5 O6TY

9H87 6VT5 CRF8

SV7W BN4M K5TO

F4RE RFEG B3H4

JKI5 T87G 6FTR

SA7Q S1D2 FG3H

4URF 765R SD94

How to Get Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 14 May?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

