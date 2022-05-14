Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 14 May: How to Claim Rewards?
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com
Garena Free Fire redeem codes are out for Saturday, 14 May 2022. The popular battle royale game releases these redeem codes for its users at regular intervals. People then use these codes to claim rewards and other-in-game items, for free.
All players are advised to check the validity of the redeem codes before using them. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
Here, we have curated a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 14 May 2022.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 14 May
F7HJ 9U76 YT5R
FE9B R13Y IH8G
F23E SE8Q D1F2
GH3J 4URF 765R
FG7H JI87 6YTG
B5NJ K6YO 9H87
V6C5 XS4R AEFQ
G2HJ KI34 R87G
FD3F EV9B NRJ5
K6OU 0J9H 8IGU
FY5H DG2E HN4J
5K6Y OH8G 7F6D
FV5C RXZS ADV9
BE8H JRK5 O6TY
9H87 6VT5 CRF8
SV7W BN4M K5TO
F4RE RFEG B3H4
JKI5 T87G 6FTR
SA7Q S1D2 FG3H
4URF 765R SD94
How to Get Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 14 May?
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
