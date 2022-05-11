ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire: List of FF Redeem Codes for 11 May

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of game: reward.ff.garena.com.

i

Garena Free Fire, also known as Free Fire (FF), has released new redeem codes for its users. The game releases these redeem codes at regular intervals. These codes are then used by players to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.

All players must check the validity of the redeem codes they are using. Invalid redeem codes cannot be used claim rewards.

Here, is a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Wednesday, 11 May 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 11 May

  • DJSI 9Z76 A5TR

  • WEF3 4G5B RTN6

  • BQ2B 3NRK TOG9

  • 8V76 C5SR EDWV

  • 6Y7U JHBV CDR6

  • GW2J WIE8 F765

  • TRSF WEJR 56YG

  • FBHN JERU F76C

  • 6XS5 RFEG BTHN

  • FBNI E7RF 65TS

  • 5TXR ESDW EDAN

  • JMYK HOIB 8V7C

  • 529I 3QJ9 QN9K

  • K6EE 6AZR 1834

  • RXQ7 2H2L 5W6Y

  • AEL3 VFM3 56WE

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 11 May?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

