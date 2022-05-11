Garena Free Fire: List of FF Redeem Codes for 11 May
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Garena Free Fire, also known as Free Fire (FF), has released new redeem codes for its users. The game releases these redeem codes at regular intervals. These codes are then used by players to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.
All players must check the validity of the redeem codes they are using. Invalid redeem codes cannot be used claim rewards.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here, is a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Wednesday, 11 May 2022.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 11 May
DJSI 9Z76 A5TR
WEF3 4G5B RTN6
BQ2B 3NRK TOG9
8V76 C5SR EDWV
6Y7U JHBV CDR6
GW2J WIE8 F765
TRSF WEJR 56YG
FBHN JERU F76C
6XS5 RFEG BTHN
FBNI E7RF 65TS
5TXR ESDW EDAN
JMYK HOIB 8V7C
529I 3QJ9 QN9K
K6EE 6AZR 1834
RXQ7 2H2L 5W6Y
AEL3 VFM3 56WE
Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 11 May?
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.