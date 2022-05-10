ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 10 May?

Redeem codes can be availed from the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com.

The Quint
Published
Tech and Auto
1 min read
Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 10 May?
i

Garena Free Fire is back with the new redeem codes for Tuesday, 10 May 2022. Also known as FF, the game releases redeem codes for its users at regular intervals.

Players use these codes to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free. These redeem codes can be availed from the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Rewards: List of FF Redeem Codes for 09 May

Garena Free Fire Rewards: List of FF Redeem Codes for 09 May
However, all players are advised to check the validity of the code they are using. Invalid codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here, we have curated the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 10 May 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 10 May

  • FFWS LHBL K04A

  • FFL4 QZDG 5BUD

  • FFNM IUI3 PH4M

  • FFFK CBIL 1CAN

  • FFLS FOGO 2SIH

  • FFGJ 1YYL XB2W

  • FFLB 24FS JMVZ

  • FFA5 1VLV T4WK

  • FFGG BWKB Y2WF

  • FFBV XACN W0AW

  • FFVS CGCK HX15

  • FFCG BVCO K5F0

  • FFUA RNFH 2J4S

  • FFEA NSAW SKWX

  • FFIG RODE C1ZO

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 7 May 2022: How to Win Freebies Today

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 7 May 2022: How to Win Freebies Today

How to Get Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 10 May?

  • Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×