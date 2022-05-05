ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire: List of FF Redeem Codes for 05 May

Garena Free Fire redeem codes are available on the the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Garena Free Fire: List of FF Redeem Codes for 05 May
Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire are released for Thursday, 05 May 2022. Players can avail these codes and use them to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.

All players must check the validity of redeem codes they are using. Invalid redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 05 May.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 05 May

FF9S G3EJ U5RT

Y9TG VDHR J5OY

HI5Y TX6Z AQ7F

G2H3 RS8Y TV9C

FG9H JK4F GHAQ

U625 R3F4 GTHJ

I8Y6 DTS5 GEHJ

5K6O 70U9 H876

FJ1R TYJ6 UKL2

FON3 BI9U 4CYT

FE5G RI8G U7VC

F54A EQDF 12GH

YT5S 6RQF 2GHJ

I348 76GF 5TDR

SF9W H3J4 K5O6

98Y7 G65A R4E7

F4UR TG87 YVTC

FSH8 JK4L O56Y

FH76 VTSR FW9E

FB1N T3YU LOH4

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 05 May?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

