Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 02 June?

Players can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com

Garena Free Fire has released a new set of redeem codes for Thursday, 02 June 2022. These redeem codes can be used by the players to claim rewards and other in game items, for free. Rewards in Garena Free Fire can help you enhance your performance in the game.

Players can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

However, all players are advised to check the validity of redeem codes they are using. Invalid redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 02 June 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 02 June

  • X99T K56X DJ4X

  • 8F3Q ZKNT LWBZ

  • MHM5 D8ZQ ZP22

  • WEYV GQC3 CT8Q

  • 3IBB MSL7 AK8G

  • 4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9

  • J3ZKQ 57Z 2P2P

  • GCNV A2PD RGRZ

  • 3G7A 22TW DR7X

  • FF7M UY4M E6SC

  • SARG 886A V5GR

How to Get Garena Free Fire FF Redeem Codes for 02 June?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

