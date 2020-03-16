Xiaomi Launches Wireless Powerbank in India Priced at Rs 2,499
Xiaomi on Monday has launched its wireless power bank in the Indian market, which probably indicates the brand will be bringing devices to the country that support the feature.
The Mi Wireless Power Bank has a capacity of 10,000mAh. It supports wireless charging up to 10W. The power bank also has a USB Type A output port and a USB Type C input port and supports two-way 18W fast charging. This means it can charge two devices simultaneously using 18W wired charging.
Xiaomi has also put in a non-skid pad on the power bank which gives it an appealing look, as well as protects from slipping.
Xiaomi’s powerbank gets Qi certification, which means it can wirelessly charge all devices that support Qi Wireless Charging like Samsung Galaxy Note, Google Pixel 3 and iPhone 11 among others.
There are very few wireless powerbanks available in the country, and it’s fair to say the Mi Wireless Power Bank shows up as an affordable option to Samsung’s wireless powerbank. The latter uses Samsung's wireless charging protocols and charges devices wirelessly at 7.5W as compared to Xiaomi's 10W wireless charging speed.
That’s not all, even the wired charging using the Mi Wireless powerbank is faster than Samsung’s, as it offers 18W charging speed compared to 15W from Samsung.
So, it’s safe to say that Xiaomi’s powerbank is not only faster but cheaper than Samsung as it gets a sticker price of Rs. 2,499 whereas Samsung's offering is priced at Rs. 3,699.
