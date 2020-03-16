Xiaomi Launches Wireless Powerbank in India Priced at Rs 2,499

Xiaomi on Monday has launched its wireless power bank in the Indian market, which probably indicates the brand will be bringing devices to the country that support the feature.

The Mi Wireless Power Bank has a capacity of 10,000mAh. It supports wireless charging up to 10W. The power bank also has a USB Type A output port and a USB Type C input port and supports two-way 18W fast charging. This means it can charge two devices simultaneously using 18W wired charging.

Xiaomi has also put in a non-skid pad on the power bank which gives it an appealing look, as well as protects from slipping.