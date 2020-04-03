Sanitisation Technology: From The Practical To The Bizarre

It takes a pandemic of the scale that's unfolding now for innovations to start pouring out of the woodwork. Even existing sanitation procedures have been given a new spin since coronavirus and COVID-19 search terms are trending.

If a sanitisation technique that existed wasn't known earlier, it is now. All one has to do is claim it can kill or deactivate coronavirus or COVID-19 and the world will sit up and take notice.

Here are some sanitisation technologies that have been "repackaged" to deal with coronavirus.