Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Camera

All three models of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series come with a 13MP + 6MP camera setup at the back.

At the front, Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ house a 12MP ultra-wide camera, while Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra sports a 12MP wide and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: 8,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: 10,090mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: 11,200mAh battery

Colour Variants

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ are available in three colour variants: Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold, while Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available in Graphite colour.