Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra to Launch Tomorrow
Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch event is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST on 09 February 2022.
Samsung Galaxy S22: Samsung has scheduled its 'Galaxy Unpacked' event on Wednesday, 09 February 2022, and is all set to launch its new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone series during the event.
The new lineup will be an addition to the company's already popular Galaxy 'S' series smartphones. Moreover, the company is expected to launch three models under the title of Galaxy S22 lineup – Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series: Launch Timing and Live Streaming Details
The launch event can be live streamed online on the official website and YouTube channel of Samsung. It can also be watched on the social media handles of Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra: Expected Price
A recent leak by tipster Jon Prosser revealed the price of Samsung Galaxy S22 series in the US. Here are the expected price details of the upcoming smartphones:
Samsung Galaxy S22: $799 (approximately Rs 59,800)
Samsung Galaxy S22+: $999 (approximately Rs 74,800)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199 (approximately Rs 89,800)
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra: Expected Specifications
According to a previous report, Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to come with 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to sport a 6.8-inch display.
The lineup is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 processors, depending on the region of launch. In India, according to a report by GSM Arena, Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to house a triple-rear camera setup. It can include a 50 MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. At the front, it is expected to feature a 10MP selfie camera.
For further details about Samsung Galaxy S22 series, check the official launch.
