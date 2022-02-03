Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Price Leaked, Launch on 9 Feb

South Korean tech giant Samsung is going to launch its new smartphone lineup, Samsung Galaxy S22 series on 9 February 2022. It will be launched at company's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event.

The Galaxy S22 series will be a new generation lineup in the company's already popular 'S' series smartphones.

The smartphone series is expected to comprise three models: Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

A new leak has revealed the price details of the smartphone in the US. However, no official information about the price range has been revealed by the company.