Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Price Leaked, Launch on 9 Feb
Samsung Galaxy S22 is likely to sport a 6.1-inch OLED display.
South Korean tech giant Samsung is going to launch its new smartphone lineup, Samsung Galaxy S22 series on 9 February 2022. It will be launched at company's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event.
The Galaxy S22 series will be a new generation lineup in the company's already popular 'S' series smartphones.
The smartphone series is expected to comprise three models: Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.
A new leak has revealed the price details of the smartphone in the US. However, no official information about the price range has been revealed by the company.
Expected Price in India
According to tipster Jon Prosser, Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available at a price of $799 (approximately Rs 59,800), while Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be priced at $999 (approximately Rs 74,800). On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to cost $1,199 (approximately Rs 89,800) in the US.
Expected Specifications
As per some previous reports and various leaks, Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones are expected to use Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 processors, depending on the region of launch. Moreover, it is likely to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512 storage capacity.
Samsung Galaxy S22 is likely to sport 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, while Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to sport a 6.8-inch display, reported Gadgets360.
Samsung is expected to install a triple-rear camera setup in Galaxy S22 series smartphones. It can include a 50 MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. At the front, it may feature a 10MP punch hole camera.
It is expected to be powered by 3700mAh battery.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Samsung Galaxy S22 series.
(With inputs from Gadgets360)
