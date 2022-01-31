ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Galaxy S22 Marketing Images Leaked: Check Launch Date and Expected Specs

Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to launch on 9 February 2022.

The Quint
Published
Gadgets
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Samsung Galaxy S22 launch is expected to launch on 9 February 2022.</p></div>
i

Samsung is expected to launch its new Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up during the 'Galaxy unpacked' event on 9 February 2022.

The Galaxy S22 lineup will be an addition to Samsung's Galaxy 'S' series smartphones.

The series is expected to have Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S22 to Launch in 'Galaxy Unpacked' on 9 Feb: Check Expected Specs

Samsung Galaxy S22 to Launch in 'Galaxy Unpacked' on 9 Feb: Check Expected Specs

A South Korean tipster Dohyun Kim has leaked a promo video and marketing images of the upcoming smartphone lineup. The leak also reveals several specifications of Samsung Galaxy S22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Galaxy S22: Expected Specifications

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphone is expected to sport 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

  • The lineup is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Exynos 2200 processors, depending on the region they are being launched in, reported Gadgets360.

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to come with triple-rear camera setup. It may come with 50 MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. At the front, it is expected to house a 10MP punch hole camera, the report added.

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to come in 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage option.

  • The device is expected to be powered by 3700mAh battery.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch Today: Check Expected Price in India and Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch Today: Check Expected Price in India and Specs

Price details of Samsung Galaxy S22 series is yet to be revealed.

Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked' will begin at 8:30 pm on 9 February 2022. It can be live-streamed online on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of Samsung.

(With inputs from Gadgets360)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT