Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch Today: Check Expected Price in India and Specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is powered by a 4,500mAh battery.
South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) 5G in India on Monday, 10 January. It will be an addition to Samsung's already popular 'S' series and 'Fan Edition' smartphones.
The device is a successor of Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone.
Moreover, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was debuted in the US, UK and European markets last week.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Expected Price in India
Samsung has not yet announced the price of its upcoming smartphone Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India. However, here are the price details of the same phone in UK.
The 128GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G costs GBP 699 (approximately Rs 70,400), whereas, the 256GB variant is available at a price of GBP 749 (approximately Rs 75,400).
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Expected Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is expected to come with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
The device will sport a triple-rear camera setup. It includes 12MP ultrawide camera, 12MP wide-angle camera and 8MP telephoto camera. At the front, it houses a 32 MP selfie camera.
It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery which is supported by 24W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G smartphone will be available in four colour variants: White, Lavender, Graphite and Olive.
