New Redmi Note 9 Series Launched in India Starting at Rs 12,999

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has added two more smartphones to the Redmi lineup in India, namely, the Redmi 9 Pro and the Redmi 9 Pro Max.

The Redmi 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and also comes in a 6GB+128GB variant that comes in at Rs 15,999.

The Redmi 9 Pro Max, on the other hand, comes in three variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.

The company has said that the Pro Max will be available in three colour variants from 25 March. You will be able to buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro from 17 March both online and offline.

In this price segment, the new Redmi Note phones compete with the Samsung M30s, the Realme 6, the Honor 9x and also the Nokia 8.1.