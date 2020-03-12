New Redmi Note 9 Series Launched in India Starting at Rs 12,999
Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has added two more smartphones to the Redmi lineup in India, namely, the Redmi 9 Pro and the Redmi 9 Pro Max.
The Redmi 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and also comes in a 6GB+128GB variant that comes in at Rs 15,999.
The Redmi 9 Pro Max, on the other hand, comes in three variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 respectively.
The company has said that the Pro Max will be available in three colour variants from 25 March. You will be able to buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro from 17 March both online and offline.
In this price segment, the new Redmi Note phones compete with the Samsung M30s, the Realme 6, the Honor 9x and also the Nokia 8.1.
In terms of specifications, both the new Redmi Note phones come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display that sports a 20:9 ratio.
In terms of processing power both the devices are running on a Snapdragon 720G processor that comes bundled with an Adreno 618 graphics processing unit.
Both are dual SIM devices with support for expandable storage up to 512GB.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 48+8+5+2-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back while on the front it sports a 16-megapixel in-display selfie camera.
The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max offers a 64+8+5+2-megapixel primary camera at the back and on the front, it houses a 32-megapixel camera.
More importantly, both these smartphones come with NavIC support, which has been designed by Qualcomm along with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) to offer indigenous navigation system in the country.
And finally, the new Redmi Note phones come loaded with a massive 5020mAh battery which supports fast charging 18W and 33W with the Pro and Pro Max respectively.
