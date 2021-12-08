Redmi Note 11 4G Expected to Launch in India Soon: Check Expected Specifications
Chinese tech company Xiaomi is reportedly going to launch its new smartphone Redmi Note 11 4G in India soon. The device was launched last month in China.
Redmi Note 11 4G will be the second device in company's Note 11 smartphone series in India. Recently, on 30 November, Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 11T 5G in India.
According to a report by 91mobiles, Xiaomi will launch Redmi Note 11 4G in India soon. However, date of the launch is yet to be announced. The report also revealed some specifications and features of the smartphone.
Redmi Note 11 4G: Expected Specifications
According to the report, Redmi Note 11 4G will be launched in three colour variants: Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue.
It further mentions that the device will be available in 4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB storage variants.
Redmi Note 11 4G is expected to come with MediaTek Helio G88 processor.
It is expected to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with refresh rate of 90Hz.
The smartphone is likely to be powered by 5,000mAh battery which may be supported by 18W fast charging and 9W reverse charging.
Redmi Note 11 4G is expected to come with triple rear camera setup. It can include 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. At the front, it may house a 8MP selfie camera.
Price details of Redmi Note 11 4G smartphone are yet to be revealed.
