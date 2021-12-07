ADVERTISEMENT

Redmi Note 11T 5G Sale Begins: Check Price in India, Specs

The smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 14,999 in India.

The sale of Xiaomi's latest smartphone Redmi Note 11T 5G commenced at 12 noon on Tuesday, 7 December. Launched in India on 30 November, the device is said to be the fastest 5G smartphone released by Redmi.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Price in India

Redmi Note 11T 5G is available in three storage variants:

  • 6GB + 64GB: Rs 15,999

  • 6GB + 128GB: Rs 16,999

  • 8GB + 128GB: Rs 18,999

The company has also announced a Rs 1,000 discount and a Rs 1,000 instant discount for ICICI credit cards and easy EMI. For more details, visit the official website of Mi or the Mi store.

Redmi Note 11T 5G: Specs and Features

  • Redmi Note 11T 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

  • It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.

  • The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which is supported by 33W fast charging.

  • Redmi Note 11T 5G has a dual-rear camera set-up. It includes 50MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera. It also has a 16MP selfie camera.

  • The smartphone is available in three colour variants, namely aquamarine blue, stardust white and matte black.

  • Its security features include a side fingerprint sensor and an AI face unlock.

  • It has MIUI 12.5, based on the Android 11 operating system.

