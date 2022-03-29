Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 10 5G, Note 11S 5G, and Note 11 Pro+ 5G Globally
Here are the details about Xiaomi's newly launched smartphones.
Chinese tech company Xiaomi introduced its three new smartphones globally on Tuesday, 29 March.
The smartphones — Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G — were launched during a virtual event by the company.
According to a report by GSMArena, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and Redmi 10 5G have already been launched in China. It also stated that Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is similar to Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G smartphone, which has already been launched in India.
Price details and launch date of the newly unveiled smartphones are yet to be announced by Xiaomi. However, here are the specification details of Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G smartphones.
Redmi Note 10 5G
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Dot Display with refresh rate of 90Hz
Battery: Redmi Note 10 5G is powered by 5000mAh battery, which is supported by 18W fast charging
Camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP, 8MP front camera
Storage: 4GB +64GB, 4GB +128GB, 6GB +128GB
Redmi Note 11S 5G
Redmi Note 11S 5G smartphone is a rebranded version of Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone, the report added.
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor
Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ Display with refresh rate of 90Hz
Battery: Redmi Note 10 5G is powered by 5000mAh battery, which is supported by 33W fast charging
Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP, 16MP front camera
Storage: 4GB +64GB, 4GB +128GB, 6GB +128GB
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor
Display: 6.67-inchAMOLED Display with 120Hz refresh rate
Battery: Redmi Note 10 5G is powered by 4500mAh battery, which comes with 120W HyperCharge
Camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP, 16MP front camera
Storage: Comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options, paired with up to 128GB and 256GB storage.
