Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge To Launch In India Today
Check the livestream of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge launch in India, its expected price, specifications and more
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch its 11i Hypercharge smartphone in India on 6 January 2022.
While some of the key details of this upcoming smartphone have already reached the tech market, the smartphone is confirmed to get an impressive 120W super fast charging solution and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.
The virtual launch of the event will commence on 6 January 2022 at 12:00 PM IST. Hence, stay tuned to not miss any details.
In addition, while the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge does show some promising features, there are lots of rumors in the market that it may just be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that was launched in China in late 2021.
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Launch Today: How to Watch Online
Users can visit the official YouTube channel of Xiaomi India to know more about the product launch or simply click on the link attached below.
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge price in India
The price of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India is expected to be in the range of Rs 25000 and Rs 30000 according to reports.
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Features:
One of the most exciting features about the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is that it is likely to be one of the first phones in India to be powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset. In fact, the phone gets its name ' Hypercharge' from its super fast charging capability with 120W fast charging.
What's more is that according to the claims made by Xiaomi, the 11i Hypercharge will be able to charge from 0 to 100 percent in just 15 minutes.
Besides this, the phone is expected to feature a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits peak brightness.
Additionally, the processor could be paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage.
The camera too is promising. The phone is touted to offer a triple camera system having a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Also for better selfies, it is said to boast a 16-megapixel sensor upfront.
For full details on the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge specifications, click here
