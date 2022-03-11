Redmi 10 India Launch: Date, Expected Price, and Specifications
The Redmi 10 India features are going to be different from the global smartphone model.
Redmi 10 launch in India is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 17 March. Its sub-brand Xiaomi made an official announcement about the launch date of Redmi 10 on Thursday, 10 March.
The brand new Redmi smartphone is teased to be equipped with a waterdrop-style display notch and have a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC that is expected to be two times faster than the previous generation.
Redmi 10 in India is also teased to be equipped with a dual rear camera, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.
The Redmi 10 smartphone launched globally last year in 2021. Now it is set to launch in India on 17 March, as per the latest details.
The Redmi India official account sent a notification about the launch of the Redmi 10 smartphone in the country. Xiaomi also sent a media invite about the launch.
Xiaomi has created a dedicated webpage to tease the launch of the Redmi 10 in India on 17 March.
The webpage suggests that the Redmi 10 India variant will be equipped with a list of distinct features.
The features will be different from what was available with its global model that launched last year in 2021.
The new phone also seems to be different from the Redmi 10 (2022) , launched last month with a few changes over the original smartphone model.
Redmi 10 India: Expected Price
The price of the Redmi 10 in India is expected to be similar to the Redmi 9, which made its debut in the country in August 2020. The price of Redmi 9 was starting at Rs 8,999 during its launch.
The older model is now priced at a slightly higher rate of Rs 9,499 for a 4GB + 64GB configuration.
The Redmi 10 is expected to be more affordable than the Redmi 10 Prime, which made its debut in September 2021. The price of the smartphone starts at Rs 12,499.
Redmi 10 India: Expected Specifications
The Redmi 10 India variant is expected to feature a waterdrop-style display notch. This is different from the global Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 (2022) models.
The brand new smartphone will be equipped with a 6nm Snapdragon SoC. This is also different from the global Redmi 10 smartphone model.
The dedicated webpage created by Xiaomi shows that the Redmi 10 in India has a smudge-free finish with a textured design.
To know more about the model, visit the webpage as it has all the details about the smartphone that is expected to launch in India on 17 March 2022.
