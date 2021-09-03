Redmi 10 Prime to Launch in India Today: Here's How to Watch the Live Stream
Xiaomi has scheduled the launch of Redmi 10 Prime smartphone at 12 noon on Friday.
Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone under the brand name Redmi in India on Friday, 3 September. The company will launch Redmi 10 Prime in India, which is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi 10 smartphone which was launched globally in August, reported Gadgets360.
How and Where to Watch Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Live?
Launch of Redmi 10 Prime can be watched online live on Redmi India's official YouTube channel. It can also be live streamed on the official social media handles of Redmi India like Facebook, Twitter, etc.
Redmi 10 Prime: Price in India (Expected)
There are no official details revealed by the company about price range of Redmi 10 Prime in India. However, as mentioned above, it is expected to be a rebranded version of Redmi 10, which was launched last month at a starting price of $179 (approximately Rs 13,000) for 4GB + 64GB variant, reported Gadgets360. The report further added that 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at around $219 (approximately 16,000). It will be available on Amazon, Mi store and other leading stores.
Redmi 10 Prime: Specification (Expected)
Amazon's dedicated page of Redmi 10 Prime has revealed that the smartphone will use Mediatek Helio G88 processor
It is expected to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz
The smartphone is expected to come with a quad-rear camera setup
Redmi 10 Prime will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery
