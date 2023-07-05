Red Magic 8S Pro Launch on 5 July: Images Leaked Ahead of Debut, Know Details

Red Magic recently made an official announcement stating that it will launch the Red Magic 8S Pro. As per the latest official details, the upcoming Red Magic 8S Pro smartphone is set to make its debut in China on Wednesday, 5 July. Interested people who want to know about the specifications of the upcoming model are requested to stay alert on Wednesday. They will get to know the features of the brand new smartphone after the launch takes place.
The Red Magic 8S Pro expected price range is also not known yet. However, we know that the smartphone will make its debut on 5 July in China, and the details will be available after that. One should stay alert to know about the price range as soon as the smartphone makes its debut. All the details will be available online.
The company shared certain images of the Red Magic 8S Pro before the launch takes place on Wednesday. The images have revealed the design and colour of the upcoming smartphone so interested buyers should take note of them.
Red Magic 8S Pro Launch: Specifications and Design
As per the details available from the images, the Red Magic 8S Pro is expected to be available in two colour options which include Metalic Silver and Metalic Black. Similar to the 8 Pro, the 8S Pro will sport a transparent back model that flaunts the RGB cooling fan.
The brand new smartphone model will have a flat display with narrow and symmetrical bezels. It will also be equipped with an under-display camera, as per the pictures shared by the company.
As per certain media reports, the Red Magic 8S Pro is expected to flaunt a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, that offers a full HD+ resolution of 1116×2480 pixels with 120Hz refresh rate.
The device is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The Red Magic 8S Pro will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.
The rumours also suggest that the smartphone is likely to feature a 16-megapixel front camera for capturing selfies. On the rear front, the smartphone will sport a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.
It is important to note that these are rumoured specifications, so one must wait for the official announcements.
