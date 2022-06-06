Realme GT Neo 3T To Launch Tomorrow: Check Expected Price and Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3T variants are expected to be similar to the Realme Q5 Pro. Here are a few details of the smartphone.

Processor

Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. It is likely to be paired with a storage variant that has up to 12GB RAM and 256GB capacity.

Display

The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Camera

Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to house a triple-rear camera setup. It can include a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, it can feature a 16MP selfie camera.

Operating System

Realme GT Neo 3T is said to run on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 OS.