Realme Narzo 50i Prime Expected To Launch Soon in India: Specs and Other Details

Chinese tech company Realme is reportedly working on the launch of its new smartphone Realme Narzo 50i Prime. The smartphone will be an addition to Realme's Narzo 50 series, which includes Realme Narzo 50, Narzo 50i, Narzo 50A, Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50A Prime and Narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphones.

In a latest development, a report by MySmartPrice has revealed the launch, price, and some specifications details of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50i Prime smartphone.