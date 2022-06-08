Realme Narzo 50i Prime Expected To Launch Soon in India: Specs and Other Details
Realme Narzo 50i Prime is expected to launch this month in India.
Chinese tech company Realme is reportedly working on the launch of its new smartphone Realme Narzo 50i Prime. The smartphone will be an addition to Realme's Narzo 50 series, which includes Realme Narzo 50, Narzo 50i, Narzo 50A, Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50A Prime and Narzo 50 Pro 5G smartphones.
In a latest development, a report by MySmartPrice has revealed the launch, price, and some specifications details of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50i Prime smartphone.
Here are the details about the same.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Launch Date in Date
Realme Narzo 50i Prime smartphone is expected to launch by the end of June 2022 in India, the report added. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the company.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Expected Price in India
Realme Narzo 50i Prime is expected to bridge the gap between the price of Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Nazro 50A Prime, the report added. Therefore, the smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs 7,499 and Rs 11,499, in India.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Expected Specifications
Realme Narzo 50i Prime smartphone is expected to come in two storage variants: 3GB RAM + 32GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB.
It is said to be available in Mint Green and Dark Blue colour options in India.
Other features and specifications of Realme Narzo 50i Prime smartphone are yet to be revealed.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme Narzo 50i Prime and other smartphones.
