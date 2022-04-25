ADVERTISEMENT

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Launched: Price in India and Specifications

Realme Narzo 50A Prime sale begins from 28 April.

Realme launched its new smartphone Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India on Monday, 25 April. The smartphone is an expansion in the company's Narzo series.

The newly launched Realme Narzo 50A is scheduled to go on sale from 28 April 2022 (12 noon onwards).

Here are the price and specification details of Realme Narzo 50A smartphone.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Price in India

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 11,499, in India.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Specifications

  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 600 nits peak brightness.

  • It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC processor, which is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage options.

  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a triple rear camera setup with a primary camera of 50MP. The specifics of the black and white, and macro sensors are yet to be revealed. At the front, it houses an 8MP selfie camera.

  • The smartphone is powered by 5,000 mAh battery, which is supported by 18W charging.

  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone will be available in two colour variants: Flash Black and Flash Blue.

Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme Narzo 50A Prime and other smartphones.

