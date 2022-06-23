Realme Narzo 50i Prime Launched With 5000mAh Battery: Price and Specifications
Realme Narzo 50i Prime smartphone is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T612 processor.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime smartphone was launched on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 in China. The smartphone is an expansion in the company's 'Narzo' series. According to a report by Gadgets360, the smartphone was launched online on e-commerce platform AliExpress.
The report also added that the smartphone looks like Realme C30, which was launched earlier this week in India.
Here are the details about the price and specifications of the newly launched Realme Narzo 50i Prime.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Price
Realme Narzo 50i Prime smartphone is available at a starting price of $142 (approximately Rs 11,100), for 3GB + 32GB variant, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant is $157 (approximately Rs 12,300), the report added.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Specifications
Processor
Realme Narzo 50i Prime smartphone is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T612 processor. It comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The external storage is expandable up to 1TB.
Display
The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display.
Camera
Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes with a single-rear camera of 8MP. At the front, it houses a 5MP selfie camera.
Battery
The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh which is supported by 10W charging.
The smartphone also comes with a three-card slot.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme Narzo 50i Prime and other smartphones.
