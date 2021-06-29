Realme Narzo 30, Smart TV First Sale to Begin Today at 12PM
First sale for Realme Narzo 30 and Smart TV is scheduled to start at 12 PM.
Realme on Tuesday, 29 June, is all set to begin the sale of its brand new smartphone Realme Narzo 30. Along with it, the company will also commence the first sale of its recently launched Smart TV.
Both the devices were launched by the company in India on Wednesday, 24 June. First sale for Realme Narzo 30 and Smart TV is scheduled to start at 12 PM.
Realme Narzo 30 and Smart TV: Price in India
The Realme Narzo 30 smartphone comes in two storage variants. The 4GB + 64GB variant will be available at Rs 12,499, whereas the 6GB + 128GB one is priced at Rs 14,999.
The Realme FHD SmartTV (32-inch) is priced at Rs 18,999.
However, the company will provide an additional first sale discount of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on Realme Narzo 30 and Smart TV, respectively.
Realme Narzo 30 and Smart TV: Specifications
Realme Smart TV
The new Realme Smart TV is a full HD TV which comes with a LED display of 32-inch. The resolution for the same is 1080 × 1920.
It also sports 3 HDMI and 2 USB slots.
The TV is based on Android TV 9.0 and has Google data saver function, Google Play Store, Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Live TV, built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support.
Realme Narzo 30
Realme Narzo 30 smartphone uses a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor.
It sports a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.
The device houses a triple-rear camera setup. This includes a primary camera of 48 MP, and monochrome and macro shooter sensor of 2 MP each. At the front, the device houses a 16 MP selfie camera.
It is powered by 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 30W dart charging.
Realme on Wednesday, 30 June, has also scheduled the first sale of 5G variant of Narzo 30 smartphone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.