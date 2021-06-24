Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specs
Popular smartphone company Realme launched its new smartphones Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G in India, on Wednesday, 24 June.
The new devices are an addition to company's already launched Narzo lineup. The series includes Realme Narzo 30 Pro and the Realme Narzo 30A.
Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G: Price in India
Realme's Narzo 30 smartphone is priced at Rs 12,499 for 4GB + 64GB variant, and Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 12GB variant. First sale for the same is scheduled at 12 PM on 29 June.
On the other hand, Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at Rs 15,900 for 6 GB + 128 GB storage variant. The company has scheduled first sale for it at 12 PM on 30 June.
Realme has also announced that an additional discount of Rs 500 will be available on the first sale of Realme Narzo 30 (4GB + 64GB) and Realme Narzo 30 5G.
Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G: Specifications
Realme Narzo 30 smartphone uses a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor and a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.
It is powered by 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 30W dart charging.
Realme Narzo 30 sports a triple-rear camera setup. This includes a primary camera of 48 MP, and monochrome and macro shooter sensor of 2 MP each. At the front, the device houses a 16 MP selfie camera.
Realme Narzo 30 5G device comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, with a display similar to 4G variant.
The 5G variant is also powered by a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by a 18W type-C charge. The device will be available only in one storage variant i.e., 6GB + 128GB.
Camera setup for Realme Narzo 30 5G is also similar to the 4G variant.
