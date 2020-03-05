Realme 6 Series Launched With 90Hz Display & 30W Fast Charging

Realme on Thursday launched its Realme 6 series smartphones with display that pack 90Hz refresh rate, at a starting price of Rs 12,999. There are a total of six variants in the Realme 6 series, which includes a Pro model as well.

Both Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro phones are powered by 64MP AI-enabled quad camera, supports 30W fast charge, something that we’ve seen with the OnePlus series for many years.

This feature ensures the 4,300mAh battery gets charged in 60 minutes, and Realme is offering these phones with its new user interface which is based on Android 10 with a host of new features.

The new Realme phones compete with Xiaomi, Poco and Vivo among others in the Indian market.