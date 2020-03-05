Realme 6 Series Launched With 90Hz Display & 30W Fast Charging
Realme on Thursday launched its Realme 6 series smartphones with display that pack 90Hz refresh rate, at a starting price of Rs 12,999. There are a total of six variants in the Realme 6 series, which includes a Pro model as well.
Both Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro phones are powered by 64MP AI-enabled quad camera, supports 30W fast charge, something that we’ve seen with the OnePlus series for many years.
This feature ensures the 4,300mAh battery gets charged in 60 minutes, and Realme is offering these phones with its new user interface which is based on Android 10 with a host of new features.
The new Realme phones compete with Xiaomi, Poco and Vivo among others in the Indian market.
Talking about the Realme 6, it is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, paired with 6 and 8GB RAM options, storage up to 128GB, which can be expanded further, as this smartphone comes equipped with three-card slots; two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB).
So, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999, the 6+128GB variant will cost Rs 14,999, while the 8+128GB variant is available at 15,999.
Realme claims the 6 Pro is the world's first smartphone to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform, which as pointed out by the chipset maker is purely tuned to support gaming on mid-range devices.
The Realme 6 Pro will cost Rs 16,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999 for the 6+64, 6+128 and 8+128 variants, respectively.
The Realme 6 Pro features 6 cameras in total, including dual wide angle front cameras and 64MP quad rear camera with 20x hybrid zoom capabilities.
With features like 90Hz display and 30W fast charging on phones for under Rs 20,000 it’s a good time for buyers in the segment.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )