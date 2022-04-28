Realme GT Neo 3 to Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price in India and Specifications
Realme GT Neo 3 launch event will begin at 12.30 pm on Friday.
Launch event of Realme GT Neo 3 is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm on Friday. It will be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of Realme India.
Here are the expected price and specification details of Realme GT Neo 3.
Realme GT Neo 3: Expected Price in India
Realme GT Neo 3 price in India is yet to be revealed by the company. However, 6GB + 128GB variant of the smartphone is available at a price of CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 24,000) in China. Whereas, the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are available at a price of CNY 2,299 (approximately Rs 27,500) and CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 31,100), respectively.
Realme GT Neo 3 150W charging variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 31,100) in China.
Realme GT Neo 3: Specifications
Specification of Realme GT Neo 3 Indian variant is expected to be same as the Chinese variant.
Processor
Realme GT Neo 3 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
Display
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Battery
Realme GT Neo 3 comes in two battery variants. The 4,500mAh battery variant is supported by 150W charging, while the 5,000mAh variant is supported by 80W charge.
Camera
Realme GT Neo 3 houses a triple-rear camera setup. It incudes a 50MP primary camera, 8MP wide angle, and 2MP macro sensors. At the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.
Operating System
It runs on Android 12 realme UI 3.0 OS.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme GT Neo 3 and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.