Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro, Narzo 50 to Launch Soon in India: Expected Price, Specs

Realme GT 2 series was launched on 4 January 2022 in China.

The Quint
Published
Gadgets
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Realme GT 2 series and Narzo 50 will launch in India soon, said Madhav Sheth.</p></div>
Smartphone company Realme will launch its new smartphones Realme GT 2 series and Realme Narzo 50 in India soon. The information about the launch was revealed by Vice President of Realme, Madhav Sheth during his 'AskMadhav' episode. However, launch date of the same has not been announced yet.

“Realme GT2 series is amongst our most highly anticipated devices,” said Sheth, as quoted by Gadget360. “So don't worry guys. The launch is near,” he added.

Realme GT 2 series was launched on 4 January 2022 in China. It includes Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro. However, not much information is available about Realme Narzo 50 smartphone.
Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Launched: Check Price and Specifications

The report also added that Realme GT 2 Indian variant was spotted at Google Play Console in January 2022, and Realme GT 2 Pro received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Expected Price in India

No official information has been revealed about the price range of Realme GT 2 series smartphone in India. However, here are some details about the price of these smartphone in China.

The base model (8GB + 256GB) of Realme GT 2 is priced at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 31,700), while the base model of Realme GT 2 Pro costs CNY 3,899 (approximately Rs 45,800).

Expected Specifications

The Realme GT 2 smartphone is expected to come with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage option, while Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to offer up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Realme GT 2 uses Snapdragon 888 processor, while Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Both the device are powered by 5,000mAh battery, which is supported by 65W charging.

Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme GT 2 series and Realme Narzo 50.

(With inputs from Gadgets360)

