Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Launched: Check Price and Specifications
Realme recently unveiled two of their flagship smartphones, the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 pro in China, which are surely going to be a success with its customers.
Realme GT 2 Pro
Not only is the Realme GT 2 Pro the world’s first smartphone to feature a biobased polymer design and 2K LTPO AMOLED screen, but also one that shall run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform.
The smartphone also comes with a 65W SuperDart Charge, a huge 5000mAh battery, an advanced antenna matrix system, dolby atmos dual stereo speakers, and pre installed realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.
Besides this, the Realme GT 2 pro has a 120Hz refresh rate on its large 6.7inch LTPO AMOLED display and is protected by the advanced Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
Moreover, according to Realme claims, the 10bit display has a JNCD value of 0.5, colour contrast ratio of up to 5,000,000:1 and HDR10+ certification along with DisplayMate A+ grade.
The LPTO 2.0 technology in the smartphone also supports a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which provides an exceptionally smooth picture and optimal energy efficiency performance.
The Realme GT 2 Pro is also powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 of RAM and 512GB of storage (UFS 3.1).
For camera:
GT 2 Pro boasts a triple camera set up with 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, OIS, EIS, 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 150-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP macro camera.
For selfies, it is equipped with 32MP front camera with Sony IMX615 sensor.
Realme GT 2
The realme GT 2 packs similar features to that of the GT 2 Pro, including the design, battery and realme UI 3.0.
Besides this, the smartphone features a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, stainless steel vapor cooling plus, GT Mode 3.0 and to top it all, powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G Processor.
Following are the detailed specs-
6.62 inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass5 Protection.
It contains the Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm processor with Adreno 660 GPU and is paired with upto 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage under the hood.
It also contains an in display fingerprint scanner and offer connectivity features of Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, 5G SA/NSA and Dual 4G VoLTE.
For camera
It is equipped with 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, OIS, 8MP 119° Ultra Wide camera and 2MP macro camera.
For selfies, it is packed with 16MP front camera with Sony IMX471 sensor.
Intersted buyers must note that the the realme GT 2 Pro will be available in the following price ranges and storage options-
The Realme GT 2 Pro : Storage, Price and Colour options
Storage variants 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB.
Four colour options: Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black and Titanium Blue.
Starting price: 3,699 RMB (approximately Rs 46,000) during the early bird sales in China.
The Realme GT 2: Storage, Price and Colour options
3 storage variants: 8GB+128GB, 8G+256G and 12G+256G.
Four colour options: Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black and Titanium Blue.
Starting price: 2,599 RMB ( approximately Rs 32,000).
If you are excited about these stellar phones, sit tight because they are touted to be available in India soon.
