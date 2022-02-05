ADVERTISEMENT

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked: Launch Date, Expected Price

The Realme 9 Pro series is expected to be priced above Rs 15,000 in India.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ launch date revealed: Check Specifications and Price in India&nbsp;</p></div>
Chinese tech company Realme is all set to launch its Realme 9 Pro series in India on 16 February 2022.

The company will launch two models under Realme 9 Pro series, i.e. Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+. Launch event for the same is scheduled at 01:30 pm IST on 16 February.

According to a report by Gadgets360, a new unboxing video of Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones have surfaced online. The video has been released by a Canada based YouTube channel 'The Box'. Along with the design, it also states the specifications of the upcoming smartphones, the report added.

Realme 9 Pro series Price in India: The Realme 9 Pro series is expected to be priced above Rs 15,000 in India.
Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+: Specifications

As per the report, Realme 9 Pro smartphone is expected to sport a 120 Hz LCD display, while Realme 9 Pro+ will come with a AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 9 Pro is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery which will be supported by 33W charging, while Realme 9 Pro+ may house a 4,500mAh battery which can be supported by 60W fast charging, the report added.

Launch event page of Realme 9 Pro series reveals that the the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone will come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera. However, details about primary sensor of Realme 9 pro smartphone is yet to be revealed.

As per Unboxing video, both the smartphones can have a 8MP wide angle camera and 2MP depth sensor.

The event page also confirms that Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

It also mentions that Realme 9 Pro series will be available in a new light-shift design that changes colour from light blue to red when exposed to sunlight.

Check this space regularly for further updates on the Realme 9 Pro series and other smartphones.

(With inputs from Gadgets360)

