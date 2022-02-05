Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Specifications Leaked: Launch Date, Expected Price

As per the report, Realme 9 Pro smartphone is expected to sport a 120 Hz LCD display, while Realme 9 Pro+ will come with a AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 9 Pro is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery which will be supported by 33W charging, while Realme 9 Pro+ may house a 4,500mAh battery which can be supported by 60W fast charging, the report added.

Launch event page of Realme 9 Pro series reveals that the the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone will come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera. However, details about primary sensor of Realme 9 pro smartphone is yet to be revealed.

As per Unboxing video, both the smartphones can have a 8MP wide angle camera and 2MP depth sensor.