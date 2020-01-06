How the OPPO Reno2 Took Our Sunburn Experience to the Next Level!

The new year has begun and we’re sure you’re looking forward to celebrating every single moment in 2020. You want to make the most of all experiences and live life to the fullest. So you’re obviously looking for a phone that lets you do all this and more. Well, the OPPO Reno2 has you covered! Don’t believe us? We tested it for ourselves.

We took the OPPO Reno2 with us to the Sunburn Festival in Goa and were super impressed with its performance. From capturing brilliant night shots to getting up, close and personal with all the action on stage, the OPPO Reno2 took our Sunburn experience to the next level. To know more, watch the video right away! As for the new year, get the OPPO Reno2 and let the celebrations begin.