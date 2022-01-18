OnePlus Buds Z2 Sale Begins: Check Features, Price in India
OnePlus Buds Z2 was launched alongside the OnePlus 9RT smartphone in India.
OnePlus on Tuesday, 18 January, commenced the sale of its recently launched OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earphones in India. It was launched alongside the OnePlus 9RT smartphone the previous week.
The sale of the OnePlus 9RT smartphone had commenced on Monday, 17 January. It is available at the starting price of Rs 42,999 in India.
OnePlus Buds Z2 earphones are available in two colour variants: Obsidian Black and Pearl White.
OnePlus Buds Z2: Price in India
OnePlus Buds Z2 earphones are available at a price of Rs 4,999. Customers can buy the same from OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in, and other retail e-commerce platforms, like Amazon.
OnePlus Buds Z2: Specifications
OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earphones come with 1.1-cm bass-tuned dynamic drivers.
It sports a triple mic setup for each bud, which helps with noise and wind reduction. It offers up to 40dB Active Noise Cancellation on transparency mode.
OnePlus Buds Z2 is powered by a 40mAh battery that can deliver up to seven hours of playback with ANC off and up to five hours of playback with ANC on. The Buds Z2 case houses a 520mAh battery that supports fast charging. The company also claims that the OnePlus Z2 battery offers up to 38 hours of combined playback (ANC off) when fully charged.
Special features of OnePlus Buds Z2 include Google Fast Pair, Dolby Atmos support, and Compatibility with HeyMelody app.
