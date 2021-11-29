OnePlus 9RT Spotted on OnePlus Care App, Expected to Launch in India Soon
As per a previous leak, OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch in India on 16 December 2021.
OnePlus 9RT: OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus 9RT as OnePlus RT in India soon. The smartphone was launched in China on 13 October 2021.
A new leak has suggested that the device was spotted as a part of new listing on the OnePlus Care app in India. This information was revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma, and was first reported by 91mobiles.
OnePlus 9RT: Expected Price in India
No official information is available about the price range of OnePlus 9RT smartphone in India. But here are some details about the price of the smartphone China.
8GB + 128GB: CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,600 INR)
8GB + 256GB: CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 40,930 INR)
12GB + 256GB: CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 44,440 INR)
OnePlus 9RT: Expected Specifications
OnePlus 9RT is expected to look similar to OnePlus 9 series smartphones. Moreover, it is expected to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
OnePlus 9RT may come with 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. As per the reports, it will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which will be supported by 65T Warp charge.
In terms of camera, OnePlus 9RT is expected to come with 50-MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. At the front, it may house a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera.
