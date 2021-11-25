OnePlus 9RT Launch Date in India Leaked, Check Expected Price and Specs Here
OnePlus 9RT smartphone may launch on 16 December 2021 in India.
OnePlus 9RT: Chinese tech company OnePlus launched OnePlus 9RT smartphone in China on 13 October 2021. Launch date of the same in India has also been leaked. OnePlus 9RT is an expansion in company's already launched OnePlus 9 series.
According to a report by Gadgets360, OnePlus 9RT will be rebranded as OnePlus RT in India.
Moreover, tipster Max Jambor has leaked the launch date of OnePlus 9RT in India. According to his tweet, the smartphone may launch on 16 December 2021.
OnePlus is also expected to launch OnePlus Buds Z2 along with OnePlus 9RT in India.
OnePlus 9RT launched in three storage variants in China i.e. 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.
OnePlus 9RT: Expected Price in India
OnePlus 9RT 8GB + 128GB variant was launched at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,600 INR) in China, while 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 40,930 INR). The 12GB + 256GB is priced at CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 44,440 INR) in China.
OnePlus 9RT: Specifications
OnePlus 9RT looks similar to OnePlus 9 series smartphones.
The device comes Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
It sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz, and 20:9 aspect ratio.
OnePlus 9RT can be powered by 4,500mAh battery, which will be supported by 65T Warp charge.
The smartphone will reportedly feature a triple-rear camera setup. It includes 50-MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. At the front, it houses a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera.
