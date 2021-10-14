OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888, 50-MP Camera Launched: Check Price, Features
OnePlus has not yet revealed any information about the launch of OnePlus 9RT in India.
OnePlus 9RT was launched in China on Wednesday, 13 October 2021. The smartphone is an addition to the company's OnePlus 9 series.
The phone is also expected to launch soon in India, however, there is no official confirmation from the company about the same.
OnePlus 9RT: Price
OnePlus 9RT comes with two storage variants with 8GB RAM: 128GB and 256GB. The 8GB + 128GB variant is available at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,600 INR), while 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 40,930 INR).
The company has also launched a 12GB RAM variant which comes with 256GB storage option. This model has been priced at CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 44,440 INR).
OnePlus 9RT: Specifications
In terms of design, OnePlus 9RT resembles OnePlus 9 series smartphones.
OnePlus 9RT comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
The smartphone sports 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz, and 20:9 aspect ratio.
OnePlus 9RT is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery, which will be supported by 65T Warp charge.
The smartphone will reportedly feature a triple-rear camera setup. It includes 50-MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. At the front, it houses a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera.
OnePlus has also launched OnePlus Buds Z2 along with OnePlus 9RT in China. It is priced at CNY 499 (approximately Rs 5,800 INR).
