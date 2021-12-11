OnePlus 9RT India Support Page Spotted, Launch Expected Soon
OnePlus 9RT smartphone is expected to launch in India on 16 December 2021.
OnePlus 9RT smartphone is expected to launch soon in India. According to a new report, the company recently activated the support page of the same on OnePlus India website. The device was launched in China in October 2021.
OnePlus 9RT is expected to be rebranded as OnePlus RT in India.
As per a report by 91mobiles, citing tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus 9RT was spotted on OnePlus India website under 'Phone' section. The report also stated that OnePlus Buds Z2 was also spotted under 'Accessories' section. However, these pages are not visible now.
As per some previous leaks, OnePlus 9RT smartphone is expected to launch in India on 16 December 2021.
OnePlus 9RT: Expected Price in India
Price details of OnePlus 9RT smartphone in India is yet to be revealed. But here are some details about the price of the smartphone China.
8GB + 128GB variant costs CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,600 INR)
8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 40,930 INR)
12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 44,440 INR)
OnePlus 9RT: Expected Specifications
In terms of design, OnePlus 9RT is expected to look similar to OnePlus 9 series smartphones.
The device may use Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.
OnePlus 9RT smartphone may come with 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is expected to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which can be supported by 65T Warp charge.
OnePlus 9RT is expected to come with 50-MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens. At the front, it may house a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera.
