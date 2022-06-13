OnePlus 10 Renders Leaked: Check Specifications, Price, and Launch Details
Check all the specification of the upcoming OnePlus 10 smartphone here.
Chinese tech company OnePlus is reportedly going to launch its new smartphone under its OnePlus 10 series soon. However, the launch date and other details about the same are yet to be revealed by the company. Moreover, a new leak by tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with Onsitego, suggests that the upcoming smartphone can be OnePlus 10. It can also be named OnePlus 10T, the report added.
OnePlus 10 smartphone will be a successor of OnePlus 10 Pro which was launched earlier this year in India.
The leak has also revealed the specifications and renders of the upcoming OnePlus 10 smartphone.
Here are the details of the same.
OnePlus 10: Specifications Revealed
OnePlus 10 smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is likely to be paired with up to 12 GB RAM.
The smartphone is said to house a triple-rear camera set-up, which can include a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation, 16 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front it is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera.
OnePlus 10 is expected to be powered by 4,800mAh battery which can be supported by 150W fast charging.
It is expected to run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.
Not much information is revealed about the price of OnePlus 10 smartphone. However, it is expected to be placed between the price of OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R. Moreover, the launch date is rumoured to be set in July 2022, the report added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus 10 and other smartphones.
(With inputs from Onsitego.)
