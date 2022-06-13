OnePlus 10 Renders Leaked: Check Specifications, Price, and Launch Details

Chinese tech company OnePlus is reportedly going to launch its new smartphone under its OnePlus 10 series soon. However, the launch date and other details about the same are yet to be revealed by the company. Moreover, a new leak by tipster Yogesh Brar in collaboration with Onsitego, suggests that the upcoming smartphone can be OnePlus 10. It can also be named OnePlus 10T, the report added.

OnePlus 10 smartphone will be a successor of OnePlus 10 Pro which was launched earlier this year in India.