OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with 80W Charging Launched in India: Check Price and Specs

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone is available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour variants.

Check OnePlus 10 Pro 5G price in India.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone was launched in India on Thursday, 31 March 2022. The smartphone, which was launched earlier this year in China, is the company's first device under its OnePlus 10 lineup, in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is scheduled to go on sale from 05 April 2022, on Amazon India. The sale is scheduled to begin at 12 noon.

Here are the price and specification details of OnePlus' latest flagship.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Price in India

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has been launched in two storage variants. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 66,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is available at a price of Rs 71,999, in India.

For discounts and exchange offers, check the official website of OnePlus and Amazon.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Specifications

Display

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO and refresh rate of 120Hz.

Processor

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Battery

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G houses a 5,000mAh which is supported by 80W SUPERVOOC and 50W AIRVOOC charging.

Camera

OnePlus has a triple-rear camera setup in its latest flagship, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. It includes a main camera of 48MP, an ultra-wide camera of 50MP, and a telephoto lens of 8MP.

At the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera.

Operating System

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 12.

Check this space regularly for further updates about the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and other smartphones.

