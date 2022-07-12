Nothing Phone (1) 2022 To Be Launched Today: Live Streaming & Other Details

Although the exact features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone will only be officially released by the company at the launch event on Tuesday, 12 July 2022, according to sources, the pre-booking price of the Nothing (1) smartphone will be around Rs 2,000 in India. Indian customers can pre-book the smartphone on Flipkart (www.flipkart.com) and the company's official website (in.nothing.tech).

Besides, there are several speculations that after the launch event, the Nothing (1) smartphone will be sold at an amount of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 in India. These are just estimated prices and the exact details will be announced on Tuesday during the official launch event.