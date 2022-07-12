ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing Phone (1) 2022 To Be Launched Today: Live Streaming & Other Details

Nothing Phone (1) 2022: The smartphone's launch event on 12 July begins live streaming at 4 pm BST or 8:30 pm IST.

The Nothing Phone (1) smartphone 2022 will be launched globally on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. Prior to the official launch, the London-based company revealed almost all the unique features of the smartphone. Moreover, popular tipster Mukul Sharma confirmed that the phone's battery has been approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Interested customers who want to know more about the phone and its launch date should visit the official website (in.nothing.tech).

The upcoming Nothing Phone (1) will compete against other popular smartphones like OnePlus 10R, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, iQOO 9 SE, and Realme GT Neo 3.

Nothing Phone (1): Live Streaming

Interested customers who want to get their hands on the new stylish Nothing Phone (1) can witness the live streaming event on the company's official website ( in.nothing.tech) and the official YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/NothingTechnology). The name of the official launch event of the Nothing Phone (1) is 'Return to Instinct'. The live streaming of the launch event will take place at around 4 pm BST (8:30 pm IST).

Nothing Phone (1): Pre-booking Price in India

Although the exact features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone will only be officially released by the company at the launch event on Tuesday, 12 July 2022, according to sources, the pre-booking price of the Nothing (1) smartphone will be around Rs 2,000 in India. Indian customers can pre-book the smartphone on Flipkart (www.flipkart.com) and the company's official website (in.nothing.tech).

Besides, there are several speculations that after the launch event, the Nothing (1) smartphone will be sold at an amount of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 in India. These are just estimated prices and the exact details will be announced on Tuesday during the official launch event.

Nothing Phone (1) Smartphone 2022: Expected Features & Specifications

The following are some of the leaked features of Nothing Phone (1):

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

  • 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage

  • Wirless charging along with 45 W fast-charging capability

  • 4,500 mAh battery

  • Dual rear camera setup, transparent back, and 16 megapixel front camera

  • A 6.55-inch OLED display

